Leuthold Select Industries ETF (NYSEARCA:LST) Short Interest Update

Leuthold Select Industries ETF (NYSEARCA:LST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,138 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the January 29th total of 20,914 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,107 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Leuthold Select Industries ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LST. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Leuthold Select Industries ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leuthold Select Industries ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Leuthold Select Industries ETF in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leuthold Select Industries ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leuthold Select Industries ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000.

Leuthold Select Industries ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of LST traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.98. 31,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,475. The company has a market cap of $128.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.03. Leuthold Select Industries ETF has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12.

Leuthold Select Industries ETF Company Profile

The Leuthold Select Industries ETF (LST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation by broadly investing in US equity securities. The selection process utilizes a quantitative approach that focuses on shifts in industry groups LST was launched on Jan 21, 2025 and is issued by Leuthold.

