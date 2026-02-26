Short Interest in YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GPTY) Drops By 70.0%

YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GPTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,890 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the January 29th total of 12,975 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,245 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,245 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of GPTY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.25. 30,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.94. YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF has a twelve month low of $32.92 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.16.

YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax AI & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (GPTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of 15 to 30 US-listed companies deriving significant revenue from AI and technology, complemented by various complex options strategies. The fund seeks to provide current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation. GPTY was launched on Jan 22, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

