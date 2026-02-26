Short Interest in YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GPTY) Drops By 70.0%

YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GPTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,890 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the January 29th total of 12,975 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,245 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,245 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of GPTY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.25. 30,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.94. YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF has a twelve month low of $32.92 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.16.
YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF
- Read this or regret it forever
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.