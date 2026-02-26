C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price target on C3.ai in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on C3.ai from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

AI traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.37. 26,200,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,420,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.98.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 108.06%.The company had revenue of $75.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas M. Siebel sold 511,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $5,966,795.12. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 722,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,422,740.92. This represents a 41.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 15,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $216,303.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,465.60. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,884,304 shares of company stock worth $24,970,674. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,129,000 after purchasing an additional 156,925 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 1,481.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 470,422 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 1,149.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 164,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush cut its price target but stayed at an “outperform” rating, implying meaningful upside versus the current share price — a vote of confidence from one shop that the turnaround could be meaningful if execution improves. Benzinga Wedbush note

Wedbush cut its price target but stayed at an “outperform” rating, implying meaningful upside versus the current share price — a vote of confidence from one shop that the turnaround could be meaningful if execution improves. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and previews note a continued pickup in federal bookings; the federal pipeline may provide a partial revenue floor even as commercial sales soften. Zacks federal bookings mention

Analysts and previews note a continued pickup in federal bookings; the federal pipeline may provide a partial revenue floor even as commercial sales soften. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst actions: Citizens Jmp downgraded AI from “outperform” to “market perform,” reflecting increased uncertainty about near-term growth. Benzinga/Finviz report

Mixed analyst actions: Citizens Jmp downgraded AI from “outperform” to “market perform,” reflecting increased uncertainty about near-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered its price target (to $6) and moved to “underweight” — another signal that some shops now see limited near-term upside, though views vary across firms. Benzinga KeyCorp note

KeyCorp lowered its price target (to $6) and moved to “underweight” — another signal that some shops now see limited near-term upside, though views vary across firms. Negative Sentiment: Q3 results missed expectations badly: revenue $53.3M vs. ~ $76M consensus (down ~46% YoY) and EPS missed; this sharp top-line decline is the primary catalyst for the selloff. MarketBeat earnings summary

Q3 results missed expectations badly: revenue $53.3M vs. ~ $76M consensus (down ~46% YoY) and EPS missed; this sharp top-line decline is the primary catalyst for the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Management cut guidance sharply — Q4 revenue guided to ~$48–52M vs. ~$77.6M consensus and FY revenue well below estimates — increasing downside risk to near-term cash flow and valuation. Reuters guidance & restructuring

Management cut guidance sharply — Q4 revenue guided to ~$48–52M vs. ~$77.6M consensus and FY revenue well below estimates — increasing downside risk to near-term cash flow and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Company is cutting ~26% of global headcount with a material cost-savings program; while this reduces burn, it signals severe operational strain and raises execution risk. CNBC layoffs coverage

Company is cutting ~26% of global headcount with a material cost-savings program; while this reduces burn, it signals severe operational strain and raises execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Independent commentary and sell?side reactions highlight collapsing gross margins, weak commercial momentum and difficulty converting pilots — prolonging investor skepticism about durable revenue recovery. Seeking Alpha critique

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company’s core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

