National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$193.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$189.00 to C$193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$175.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$179.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$188.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$182.33.

National Bank of Canada stock traded up C$2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$191.69. The company had a trading volume of 884,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,403. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$171.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$161.33. The firm has a market cap of C$74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$106.67 and a one year high of C$192.39.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.69%.The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat: NA reported C$3.25 EPS and C$3.89B revenue, with strong profitability metrics (net margin ~19.7%, ROE ~15.4%). Management posted the press release, slide deck and held a conference call — all indicating solid underlying results. MarketBeat: Earnings release & call

Q1 earnings beat: NA reported C$3.25 EPS and C$3.89B revenue, with strong profitability metrics (net margin ~19.7%, ROE ~15.4%). Management posted the press release, slide deck and held a conference call — all indicating solid underlying results. Positive Sentiment: Net profit rose to about $1.25B from $997M a year earlier, reflecting stronger wealth-management results and contributions from the Great Western Bank acquisition — a clear driver of the quarter’s outperformance. BNN Bloomberg: Q1 profit up to $1.25B

Net profit rose to about $1.25B from $997M a year earlier, reflecting stronger wealth-management results and contributions from the Great Western Bank acquisition — a clear driver of the quarter’s outperformance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / higher target: Scotiabank raised its price target to C$202 and kept an “outperform” rating — providing third?party validation for upside potential. BayStreet.CA: Scotiabank raises target to C$202

Analyst upgrade / higher target: Scotiabank raised its price target to C$202 and kept an “outperform” rating — providing third?party validation for upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Share?buyback signal: The bank announced intent to amend its normal course issuer bid, which may lead to increased buybacks (supportive for EPS and share price if executed). Newswire: NCIB amendment intention

Share?buyback signal: The bank announced intent to amend its normal course issuer bid, which may lead to increased buybacks (supportive for EPS and share price if executed). Neutral Sentiment: Broader market context: Coverage noted Toronto stocks advancing with National Bank highlighted for the earnings beat — supportive market tone but subject to broader market moves. MarketWatch: Toronto stocks advance

Broader market context: Coverage noted Toronto stocks advancing with National Bank highlighted for the earnings beat — supportive market tone but subject to broader market moves. Neutral Sentiment: Brand / marketing item: National Bank announced a partnership with tennis player Victoria Mboko — positive PR but unlikely to move fundamentals materially. CantechLetter: Partnership with Victoria Mboko

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

