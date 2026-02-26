Lumen Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 62,368 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 116% compared to the typical volume of 28,890 put options.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 78,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $499,649.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,562,582 shares in the company, valued at $54,372,395.70. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diankha Linear sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $355,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 198,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,026.81. This trade represents a 18.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 41,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 60,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,143,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumen Technologies this week:

Shares of LUMN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.03. 14,881,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,215,162. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company’s core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

