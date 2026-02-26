Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.54), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.50 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 20.85%.

Emergent Biosolutions Stock Performance

NYSE EBS traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $11.12. 1,304,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $14.06.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emergent Biosolutions

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Ronald Richard sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $263,148.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 98,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,051.49. This trade represents a 18.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Emergent Biosolutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,696,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,327,000 after purchasing an additional 250,616 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 68.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,502,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 1,020,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after buying an additional 112,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,618,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after buying an additional 237,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,132,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 145,632 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent Biosolutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Emergent Biosolutions

About Emergent Biosolutions

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures and specialty products that address public health threats. The company’s portfolio includes vaccines, antibody therapies and critical care products designed to protect against biological, chemical and emerging infectious disease threats. Emergent has longstanding partnerships with government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to support national preparedness programs.

Key commercial products in Emergent’s lineup include BioThrax (anthrax vaccine adsorbed), ACAM2000 (smallpox vaccine) and Vaxchora (cholera vaccine), alongside therapeutic treatments such as Anthrasil (anthrax immune globulin) and the naloxone-based nasal spray Narcan for opioid overdose reversal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.