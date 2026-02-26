Contango (LON:CGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Contango (LON:CGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (7) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Contango Trading Up 13.1%

Shares of LON:CGO traded up GBX 0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,539. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.10. The stock has a market cap of £7.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.84. Contango has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.20.

About Contango

Contango Holdings PLC (LON: CGO) is a UK-based natural resource development company focused on the development of the +2 billion tonne Muchesu Coal Project in Zimbabwe, a producing coking coal mine and associated fully integrated coke production operation covering 19,236 hectares in the Hwange mining district in North-western Zimbabwe. The Company has a 70% interest in the Project, with the remaining 30% held by active and supportive local partners.

Contango also holds the Garalo-Ntiela Project in the Sikasso region of South Mali, close to the Guinea border.

