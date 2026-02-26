Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy Rating

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PLTR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.94. The company had a trading volume of 44,507,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,987,926. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.49. The stock has a market cap of $324.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,380.64. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large DoD/cloud milestone — DISA granted provisional Impact Level 6 authorization for Palantir’s PFCS Forward, enabling deployment in the most sensitive DoD cloud/edge environments; expands addressable government TAM and strengthens defense revenue durability. Read More.

Large DoD/cloud milestone — DISA granted provisional Impact Level 6 authorization for Palantir’s PFCS Forward, enabling deployment in the most sensitive DoD cloud/edge environments; expands addressable government TAM and strengthens defense revenue durability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New commercial/government partnerships — Palantir named Rackspace as a dedicated implementation partner for Foundry/AIP and tied into a GE Aerospace project to support a DLA/USAF supply?chain contract; these deals accelerate deployments of AIP/Foundry and boost recurring pipeline. Read More. · Read More.

New commercial/government partnerships — Palantir named Rackspace as a dedicated implementation partner for Foundry/AIP and tied into a GE Aerospace project to support a DLA/USAF supply?chain contract; these deals accelerate deployments of AIP/Foundry and boost recurring pipeline. Read More. · Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bull notes and sector momentum — Mizuho and other boutiques have reiterated bullish views, arguing Palantir is a “category of one” with margin expansion potential; Nvidia CEO comments fueling AI-sector enthusiasm also lift sentiment toward AI infrastructure names like PLTR. Read More. · Read More.

Bull notes and sector momentum — Mizuho and other boutiques have reiterated bullish views, arguing Palantir is a “category of one” with margin expansion potential; Nvidia CEO comments fueling AI-sector enthusiasm also lift sentiment toward AI infrastructure names like PLTR. Read More. · Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings & growth support — Recent Q4 results beat revenue and EPS estimates (high-70%+ revenue growth y/y in parts of the business) and commentary highlights rapid AIP adoption; these fundamentals underpin long-term upside but haven’t removed short?term risk. Read More.

Earnings & growth support — Recent Q4 results beat revenue and EPS estimates (high-70%+ revenue growth y/y in parts of the business) and commentary highlights rapid AIP adoption; these fundamentals underpin long-term upside but haven’t removed short?term risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Debate over AI competitor positioning — Analyst comparisons and deep dives (Zacks, InvestorPlace) emphasize Palantir’s strong commercial momentum and AIP product but note the key question is whether pilots scale to large, repeatable contracts. Read More. · Read More.

Debate over AI competitor positioning — Analyst comparisons and deep dives (Zacks, InvestorPlace) emphasize Palantir’s strong commercial momentum and AIP product but note the key question is whether pilots scale to large, repeatable contracts. Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — Multiple senior insiders (including founder/exec filings) sold large blocks in late Feb., a near?term psychological and supply pressure that investors often view as negative. Read More.

Heavy insider selling — Multiple senior insiders (including founder/exec filings) sold large blocks in late Feb., a near?term psychological and supply pressure that investors often view as negative. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Governance and legal scrutiny — HQ move to Miami, questions about executive reimbursements and ongoing European/legal scrutiny raise governance risk and uncertainty around institutional support. Read More.

Governance and legal scrutiny — HQ move to Miami, questions about executive reimbursements and ongoing European/legal scrutiny raise governance risk and uncertainty around institutional support. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation & headline-driven selloffs — Public debate (including high?profile short calls from Michael Burry) and headlines citing 30–38% pullbacks from highs have amplified technical selling; at 150–200x forward earnings in some checks, PLTR has little margin for execution misses. Read More. · Read More.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.