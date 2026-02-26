Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Issues Earnings Results

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.08, FiscalAI reports.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Performance

Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.93. 286,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 3.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $27.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tectonic Therapeutic

In related news, CFO Daniel Lochner acquired 6,000 shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $129,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 32,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,470.84. This represents a 23.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECX. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,588,000. Knott David M Jr grew its holdings in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 85.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tectonic Therapeutic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Further Reading

