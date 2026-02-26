National Bank Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Stock Price

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.92.

Shares of TF traded down C$0.57 on Thursday, reaching C$6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,103. The firm has a market capitalization of C$553.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.16. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$5.91 and a 12-month high of C$7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. It invests directly in a diversified portfolio of structured mortgage loans primarily secured by stabilized, income-producing commercial real estates, such as multi-residential, office and retail buildings located in urban markets across Canada. The company’s strategy is to preserve investor capital by lending mainly against income producing real estate, mitigate concentration risk by diversifying geographically by asset type and borrower and ensure loan to value ratios.

