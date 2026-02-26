Raymond James Financial Issues Positive Forecast for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$179.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Desjardins boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$182.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$164.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$182.33.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Report on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE:NA traded up C$2.46 on Thursday, hitting C$191.69. 884,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,403. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$106.67 and a 52 week high of C$192.39. The company has a market cap of C$74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$171.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$161.33.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.89 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key National Bank of Canada News

Here are the key news stories impacting National Bank of Canada this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat: NA reported C$3.25 EPS and C$3.89B revenue, with strong profitability metrics (net margin ~19.7%, ROE ~15.4%). Management posted the press release, slide deck and held a conference call — all indicating solid underlying results. MarketBeat: Earnings release & call

Q1 earnings beat: NA reported C$3.25 EPS and C$3.89B revenue, with strong profitability metrics (net margin ~19.7%, ROE ~15.4%). Management posted the press release, slide deck and held a conference call — all indicating solid underlying results. Positive Sentiment: Net profit rose to about $1.25B from $997M a year earlier, reflecting stronger wealth-management results and contributions from the Great Western Bank acquisition — a clear driver of the quarter’s outperformance. BNN Bloomberg: Q1 profit up to $1.25B

Net profit rose to about $1.25B from $997M a year earlier, reflecting stronger wealth-management results and contributions from the Great Western Bank acquisition — a clear driver of the quarter’s outperformance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / higher target: Scotiabank raised its price target to C$202 and kept an “outperform” rating — providing third?party validation for upside potential. BayStreet.CA: Scotiabank raises target to C$202

Analyst upgrade / higher target: Scotiabank raised its price target to C$202 and kept an “outperform” rating — providing third?party validation for upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Share?buyback signal: The bank announced intent to amend its normal course issuer bid, which may lead to increased buybacks (supportive for EPS and share price if executed). Newswire: NCIB amendment intention

Share?buyback signal: The bank announced intent to amend its normal course issuer bid, which may lead to increased buybacks (supportive for EPS and share price if executed). Neutral Sentiment: Broader market context: Coverage noted Toronto stocks advancing with National Bank highlighted for the earnings beat — supportive market tone but subject to broader market moves. MarketWatch: Toronto stocks advance

Broader market context: Coverage noted Toronto stocks advancing with National Bank highlighted for the earnings beat — supportive market tone but subject to broader market moves. Neutral Sentiment: Brand / marketing item: National Bank announced a partnership with tennis player Victoria Mboko — positive PR but unlikely to move fundamentals materially. CantechLetter: Partnership with Victoria Mboko

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.