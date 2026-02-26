Insider Selling: Knowles (NYSE:KN) SVP Sells 7,422 Shares of Stock

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Perna sold 7,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $208,558.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 80,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,643.20. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Knowles Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.93. 349,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.52. Knowles Corporation has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $28.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KN. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,108,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,072,000 after acquiring an additional 484,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,806,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,152,000 after purchasing an additional 205,573 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,421,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75,367 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 365.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 52.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 470,100 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.