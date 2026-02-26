Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Announces Earnings Results

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Sturgis Bancorp Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of STBI stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.45. 622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750. Sturgis Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.13.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to the needs of individuals, families and local businesses. Its primary focus is on providing personalized banking solutions that reflect its deep roots in southwestern Michigan.

The company’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside certificates of deposit.

