VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB) Short Interest Update

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,709 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the January 29th total of 11,770 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,325 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC now owns 895,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF by 187.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 131,895 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,031,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF by 320.8% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 140,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 107,073 shares during the last quarter.

CLOB traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.49. 32,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,616. VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.238 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (CLOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity that are rated between AA+ and BB-. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency. CLOB was launched on Sep 24, 2024 and is issued by VanEck.

