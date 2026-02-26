Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Short Interest Down 75.7% in February

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 398 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the January 29th total of 1,639 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA EJUL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.49. 2,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,019. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $135.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EJUL. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 120,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $1,060,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. EJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

