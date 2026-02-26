Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Short Interest Update

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 162 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the January 29th total of 722 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,401 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,401 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 608.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 50,577 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Trading Down 1.9%

ERTH traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.82. 8,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,288. The company has a market cap of $146.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $49.97.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.