NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Shares Down 9.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) was down 9.3% during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. NCR Voyix traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.2450. Approximately 2,191,930 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,816,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of NCR Voyix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 188.1% in the second quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 246,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 160,735 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,090,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after buying an additional 262,451 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in NCR Voyix by 18.2% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,231,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,904,000 after acquiring an additional 496,435 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in NCR Voyix by 41.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.52 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 2.15%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.960 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

