Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,139 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the January 29th total of 34,067 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,906 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,906 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 1,534,246.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 460,274 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 200,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 198,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 81,750 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Retirement & Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,351,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIGB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.84. 45,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

