iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Short Interest Down 80.1% in February

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 40,295 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the January 29th total of 202,176 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,714 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 150,714 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWN traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,614. The firm has a market cap of $362.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.15. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $64.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 931,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,146,000 after purchasing an additional 172,502 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 404,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,441,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 184,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter worth $4,540,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 864.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 68,464 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Components primarily include consumer staples, financial and industrials companies. The Fund invests in a particular segment of the securities markets and seeks to track the performance of a securities index that generally is not representative of the market as a whole.

