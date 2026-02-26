Citigroup Boosts Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $40.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VECO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,826. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.36.

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 464,543 shares in the company, valued at $14,865,376. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 49,728.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at $91,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 329.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 16,961.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY?2026 guidance well above Street estimates — EPS of $1.50–$1.85 (vs. consensus ~$1.21) and revenue guidance of $740–$800M (vs. consensus ~$700M), signaling confidence in demand for Veeco’s tools and driving upside sentiment. Press Release

Management raised FY?2026 guidance well above Street estimates — EPS of $1.50–$1.85 (vs. consensus ~$1.21) and revenue guidance of $740–$800M (vs. consensus ~$700M), signaling confidence in demand for Veeco’s tools and driving upside sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Company highlighted record semiconductor revenue on the earnings call, suggesting stronger end?market traction for its semiconductor equipment portfolio — a bullish signal for future order flow and margins. Veeco Q4 2025 Highlights

Company highlighted record semiconductor revenue on the earnings call, suggesting stronger end?market traction for its semiconductor equipment portfolio — a bullish signal for future order flow and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance is conservative: EPS $0.14–$0.24 (consensus $0.23) and revenue $150–$170M (consensus ~$166.7M). The range overlaps Street estimates but leaves room for near?term volatility.

Q1 2026 guidance is conservative: EPS $0.14–$0.24 (consensus $0.23) and revenue $150–$170M (consensus ~$166.7M). The range overlaps Street estimates but leaves room for near?term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Detailed color from the earnings call transcript is available for investors who want to parse order cadence, product mix, and customer comments that will determine whether FY guidance is sustainable. Earnings Call Transcript

Detailed color from the earnings call transcript is available for investors who want to parse order cadence, product mix, and customer comments that will determine whether FY guidance is sustainable. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results slightly missed estimates: EPS $0.24 vs. $0.25 expected and revenue $165.02M vs. $166.22M expected; revenue was down ~9.4% year?over?year, highlighting near?term softness that investors will watch. Quarterly Results

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco’s platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco’s product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

