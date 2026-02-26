Citigroup Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $148.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $247.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.04. 7,985,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,080. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.95. Workday has a 52 week low of $117.76 and a 52 week high of $276.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.26%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 6,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.77, for a total value of $1,432,287.19. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 111,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,360,695.81. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $1,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,224,232.50. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 636.7% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,805,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,718,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $442,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

