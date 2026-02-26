GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $195.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDDY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,260,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,723. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $193.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.22. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 362.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $886,880.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 399,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,065,076.02. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $424,376.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,548,439.04. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,102 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in GoDaddy by 85.9% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 170.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

