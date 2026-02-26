IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $44.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Benchmark from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.87. 394,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,858. IMAX has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 125.0% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in IMAX by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in IMAX by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

