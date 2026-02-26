Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.46, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $139.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.05 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Here are the key takeaways from Rocky Brands’ conference call:

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Q4 net sales rose 9.1% to $139.7M , and full?year net sales increased 6.2% to $482M with gross margin expanding 150 basis points despite tariff headwinds.

, and full?year net sales increased 6.2% to $482M with gross margin expanding 150 basis points despite tariff headwinds. Retail and e?commerce were the primary growth engines , with retail up 30.8% in Q4 and branded websites driving strong conversion and traffic—notably rapid growth at XTRATUF and Muck.

, with retail up 30.8% in Q4 and branded websites driving strong conversion and traffic—notably rapid growth at XTRATUF and Muck. Tariff pressure will weigh on early?2026 results , as management expects roughly $10M of IEPA tariffs to hit the P&L in H1 (about 80% in Q1), making earnings back?loaded to the second half of the year.

, as management expects roughly $10M of IEPA tariffs to hit the P&L in H1 (about 80% in Q1), making earnings back?loaded to the second half of the year. 2026 outlook targets ~6% revenue growth with gross margins expected to be similar to 2025 and EPS growth in the low teens, while SG&A will rise in dollars as marketing spend increases to support growth.

with gross margins expected to be similar to 2025 and EPS growth in the low teens, while SG&A will rise in dollars as marketing spend increases to support growth. Balance sheet and profitability trends are mixed: net debt declined to $122.6M and interest expense fell, but cash was limited at $2.9M and operating expenses increased due to logistics, marketing, and incentives.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 40,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,130. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $354.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 557,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 109,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 1,153.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 38,468 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 41.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Rocky Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocky Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium footwear, apparel and accessories for a diverse range of end-users. The company serves outdoor enthusiasts, hardworking professionals and military personnel under a family of brands that includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango and Xtratuf. Products span hunting and hiking boots, work and safety footwear, western and lifestyle boots, as well as performance socks and outerwear.

Rocky Brands operates multiple production and distribution facilities in North America, with its corporate headquarters located in Nelsonville, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.