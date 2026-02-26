Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Barclays

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AESI. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $10.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of NYSE AESI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.58. 349,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,672. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,557,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,421,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,906,095.80. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

