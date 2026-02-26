Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

CUZ stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,671. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 100.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $255.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.870-2.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 185,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2,095.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

