Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Barclays

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nutanix from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

NTNX stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,146,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,431. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $83.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $670.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.23 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 278,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 69,517 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Nutanix by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 262,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and solid top-line — Nutanix reported better-than-expected results (EPS and revenue ahead of estimates; revenue ~ $722.8M). Investors are focusing on improving profitability metrics and accelerating bookings. Nutanix Q2 Results (GlobeNewswire)

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

