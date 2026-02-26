Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Medline completed a successful IPO raising over $7 billion and used $4 billion of proceeds to pay down debt, reducing net leverage from 4.9x to 3.1x , leaving ~$1.9 billion in cash and greater financial flexibility for growth and M&A.

and used of proceeds to pay down debt, reducing net leverage from , leaving ~$1.9 billion in cash and greater financial flexibility for growth and M&A. The company signed $2.4 billion of new customers across Prime Vendor and non-Prime Vendor deals (65% of that expected to be recognized in 2026), which management expects to drive strong top-line momentum into 2026.

of new customers across Prime Vendor and non-Prime Vendor deals (65% of that expected to be recognized in 2026), which management expects to drive strong top-line momentum into 2026. Full-year 2025 net sales rose 12% to $28.4 billion and Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $3.5 billion , but margins declined ~100 basis points due to higher costs and investments, while free cash flow was $1.3 billion .

and Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to , but margins declined ~100 basis points due to higher costs and investments, while free cash flow was . Tariffs were a meaningful headwind (about $290 million in 2025) and management now estimates an annualized net tariff burden of ~ $490 million after mitigation, with an incremental $200 million headwind already baked into 2026 EBITDA guidance and near-term policy uncertainty following recent court and administration actions.

in 2025) and management now estimates an annualized net tariff burden of ~ after mitigation, with an incremental headwind already baked into 2026 EBITDA guidance and near-term policy uncertainty following recent court and administration actions. Medline is accelerating technology and product investments — operating AutoStore in 19 U.S. facilities (2,100+ robots), piloting Symbotic for bulk picking, and rolling out Mpower (AI supply?chain control tower with Microsoft) — aimed at improving service, lowering costs, and supporting Medline Brand and kitting expansion.

Shares of Medline stock traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 420,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,586. Medline has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Mills bought 2,586,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $74,999,974.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,586,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,999,974. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Hellman & Friedman Capital Par sold 6,088,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $172,727,085.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,806,160 shares in the company, valued at $136,350,759.20. This trade represents a 55.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medline in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Medline in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Medline in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Medline during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medline during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medline in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Medline in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Medline in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 target price on shares of Medline in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on Medline in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.77.

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply?chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

