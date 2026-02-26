Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Smbc Nikko Sec.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Smbc Nikko Sec. to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SSDOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shiseido presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSDOY

Shiseido Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. 4,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.36. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $21.79.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 4.27%.Shiseido has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.680 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

(Get Free Report)

Shiseido Company, Limited is a leading Japanese multinational specializing in cosmetics, skincare, makeup and fragrance products. Founded in 1872 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates through a portfolio of brands that span premium, prestige and mass-market segments. Its core business activities include the development, manufacturing and sale of skincare treatments, decorative cosmetics, hair care and sun protection products.

Shiseido’s brand portfolio encompasses flagship lines such as Shiseido, Clé de Peau Beauté, NARS and bareMinerals, alongside regional and heritage labels tailored to diverse consumer preferences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.