First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Down 74.8% in February

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 41,218 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the January 29th total of 163,324 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,275,196 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,275,196 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $60.14.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

