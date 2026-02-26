Short Interest in Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Declines By 73.1%

Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,425 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the January 29th total of 9,006 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HCOW opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $13.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2229 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

Institutional Trading of Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF

Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF ( NASDAQ:HCOW Free Report ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 59.89% of Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income. HCOW was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

