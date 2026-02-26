Short Interest in Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Declines By 73.1%

Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,425 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the January 29th total of 9,006 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ HCOW opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $13.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.90.
Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2229 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.
Institutional Trading of Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF
Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income. HCOW was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.
