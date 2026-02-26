Short Interest in HomesToLife Ltd (NASDAQ:HTLM) Expands By 609.5%

HomesToLife Ltd (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 46,705 shares, a growth of 609.5% from the January 29th total of 6,583 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,713 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,713 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of HomesToLife in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get HomesToLife alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HomesToLife

HomesToLife Stock Down 2.4%

HomesToLife Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLM opened at $2.06 on Thursday. HomesToLife has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of -1.59.

(Get Free Report)

HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomesToLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomesToLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.