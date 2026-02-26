Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.67 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 758149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seek First Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 45,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 158,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility. SCHY was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

