Genenta Science S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Update

Genenta Science S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 81,117 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the January 29th total of 225,242 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,528 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company's stock are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genenta Science has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genenta Science in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genenta Science during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Genenta Science in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Genenta Science in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genenta Science during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTA opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Genenta Science has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genenta Science will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Genenta Science (NASDAQ: GNTA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of in vivo hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary platform enables the transplantation of genetically engineered HSCs that home to tumor sites and continuously deliver immunomodulatory agents. By harnessing the patient’s own stem cells, Genenta aims to establish a sustained, localized anti-tumor immune response with the potential to overcome limitations of traditional cytokine or antibody therapies.

Genenta’s lead product candidate, Temferon, consists of autologous HSCs engineered to produce interferon-alpha under the control of a tumor microenvironment–activated promoter.

