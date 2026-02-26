OV Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,698 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

OV Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Clark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $211,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Argus upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported strong quarterly results: $3.11 EPS on $30.65B revenue with a 45.1% net margin and 36% ROE — fundamentals that support the stock’s rally.

TSMC reported strong quarterly results: $3.11 EPS on $30.65B revenue with a 45.1% net margin and 36% ROE — fundamentals that support the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: TSMC raised its annual dividend ~28% (to at least TWD 23) and guided for ~38% revenue growth in Q1 2026 — a clear signal of management confidence and cash-return to shareholders. TSMC Raises Dividend 28%

TSMC raised its annual dividend ~28% (to at least TWD 23) and guided for ~38% revenue growth in Q1 2026 — a clear signal of management confidence and cash-return to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary notes TSMC has joined the $2T+ club and hit a 52-week high as Nvidia’s AI surge and large chip supply deals boost foundry demand — reinforcing investor enthusiasm. Nvidia’s Rise Created New $2T Giant

Market commentary notes TSMC has joined the $2T+ club and hit a 52-week high as Nvidia’s AI surge and large chip supply deals boost foundry demand — reinforcing investor enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Flows into international ETFs and a “sell U.S.” trade have lifted ex-U.S. large caps (VEU holds TSMC), which can amplify buying in TSM. VEU ETF Article

Flows into international ETFs and a “sell U.S.” trade have lifted ex-U.S. large caps (VEU holds TSMC), which can amplify buying in TSM. Neutral Sentiment: Industry dynamics — Nvidia and AMD earnings/announcements and big-tech AI capex plans — are driving foundry order momentum that benefits TSMC but introduce dependency on a continued AI spending cycle. Nvidia Results and AI Market

Industry dynamics — Nvidia and AMD earnings/announcements and big-tech AI capex plans — are driving foundry order momentum that benefits TSMC but introduce dependency on a continued AI spending cycle. Negative Sentiment: Analysts flag margin pressure risk from overseas fab expansion and geopolitical uncertainty — management expects a modest 2–4% hit from non-Taiwan fabs, raising questions about sustaining 60%+ gross margins. Can TSM Sustain 60%+ Gross Margin?

Analysts flag margin pressure risk from overseas fab expansion and geopolitical uncertainty — management expects a modest 2–4% hit from non-Taiwan fabs, raising questions about sustaining 60%+ gross margins. Negative Sentiment: Broader market volatility tied to AI fear/dystopian narratives and tech rotation could create short-term pullbacks despite TSMC’s strong fundamentals. Skittish Investors Spooked

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $387.45 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $390.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

