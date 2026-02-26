Partners Group Holding AG Lowers Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. $ADT

Partners Group Holding AG cut its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114,353 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 1,383,650 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.13% of ADT worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ADT by 503.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 262,480 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of ADT by 75.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 54,363 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ADT this week:

Positive Sentiment: ADT completed the acquisition of Origin Wireless (Origin AI) for $170 million, adding an AI sensing platform that detects motion and human presence without cameras or audio — a capability ADT says will reduce false alarms, expand smart-home use cases (including aging-in-place) and bring >200 patents into ADT’s IP portfolio. The company expects to commercialize offerings using the tech in 2027. ADT Acquires Origin AI

ADT completed the acquisition of Origin Wireless (Origin AI) for $170 million, adding an AI sensing platform that detects motion and human presence without cameras or audio — a capability ADT says will reduce false alarms, expand smart-home use cases (including aging-in-place) and bring >200 patents into ADT’s IP portfolio. The company expects to commercialize offerings using the tech in 2027. Positive Sentiment: ADT signed a five-year renewable commercial agreement allowing Verisure to continue licensing Origin AI’s sensing tech (deal valued at ~$30M for development services plus per-household fees). The contract secures a recurring revenue stream and helps scale the technology across Europe and Latin America. ADT, Origin AI and Verisure Sign Long-Term Commercial Agreement

ADT signed a five-year renewable commercial agreement allowing Verisure to continue licensing Origin AI’s sensing tech (deal valued at ~$30M for development services plus per-household fees). The contract secures a recurring revenue stream and helps scale the technology across Europe and Latin America. Neutral Sentiment: ADT will report quarterly results and host an earnings call (management scheduled commentary) in early March — a near-term catalyst that could clarify integration plans, costs and timing for the Origin AI acquisition. ADT Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings

ADT will report quarterly results and host an earnings call (management scheduled commentary) in early March — a near-term catalyst that could clarify integration plans, costs and timing for the Origin AI acquisition. Neutral Sentiment: An analyst at Morgan Stanley reiterated a Hold rating with a $9 price target, calling the Origin AI deal strategically attractive over the long term but noting near-term risk/reward that supports a cautious stance. This keeps Wall Street expectations mixed despite the acquisition. ADT: Strategic Origin AI Acquisition Offers Long-Term Upside

An analyst at Morgan Stanley reiterated a Hold rating with a $9 price target, calling the Origin AI deal strategically attractive over the long term but noting near-term risk/reward that supports a cautious stance. This keeps Wall Street expectations mixed despite the acquisition. Negative Sentiment: Short interest in ADT jumped ~30% in February to ~34.8M shares (~4.4% of shares), which could increase near-term volatility and selling pressure even though the days-to-cover (~1.4) is low. This increase signals some investor skepticism about near-term execution or valuation.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ADT from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Get Our Latest Report on ADT

ADT Price Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.98. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

ADT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.