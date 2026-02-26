Kensington Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA

Kensington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687,149 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 3.1% of Kensington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kensington Asset Management LLC owned about 1.84% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $51,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 65,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.1917 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years. VNLA was launched on Nov 16, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.