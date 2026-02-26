Kensington Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF $CGUI

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2026

Kensington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUIFree Report) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,994 shares during the quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC owned about 2.80% of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC now owns 217,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 49,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,965,000.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUI stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (CGUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of USD-denominated, income-producing debt securities with investment grade ratings and ultra-short term duration. It seeks current income and capital preservation while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less. CGUI was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.