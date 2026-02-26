Kensington Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF $CGUI

Kensington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,994 shares during the quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC owned about 2.80% of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC now owns 217,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 49,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,965,000.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUI stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

The Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (CGUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of USD-denominated, income-producing debt securities with investment grade ratings and ultra-short term duration. It seeks current income and capital preservation while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less. CGUI was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

