Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $12,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of CGBL opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.2251 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

