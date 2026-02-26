Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 21,916 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 21,916 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 287.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 202.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Freedom Capital raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $313.02 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $568.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

