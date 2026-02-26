Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 21,916 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 21,916 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 287.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 202.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Freedom Capital raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Key Headlines Impacting Visa
Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis argues the Citrini AI-stablecoin scenario that rattled markets likely overstates the direct threat to card networks, reducing longer-term downside risk to Visa’s transaction-fee business. Visa, Mastercard Aren’t The Real Casualties In Citrini’s AI-Stablecoin Scenario
- Positive Sentiment: Visa is pursuing Latin America growth through planned deals in Argentina (Prisma Medios de Pago, Newpay), which could expand TPV and revenue outside North America. This offsets some regional headwinds. Visa Faces Mexican Setback While Pursuing Growth In Latin America
- Neutral Sentiment: An industry hire: Accertify named Carleigh Jaques — a long-time Visa executive — to its board. Talent moves underscore Visa’s deep bench and influence across payments/fraud risk, but have limited direct stock impact. Accertify Appoints Carleigh Jaques to Board of Directors
- Negative Sentiment: Monday’s sharp sell-off across card networks was triggered by a Citrini Research post suggesting AI agents and stablecoins could route around card fees — a headline risk that increased short-term volatility and investor re-pricing of payments stocks. Visa (V) Stock: The AI Scenario That Spooked the Whole Payments Sector
- Negative Sentiment: Mexico’s antitrust authority blocked Visa’s proposed controlling stake in Prosa, a setback for scale in a key market and a reminder of regulatory risk when pursuing acquisitions. Visa Faces Mexican Setback While Pursuing Growth In Latin America
- Negative Sentiment: European and UK policy discussions around reducing reliance on Visa/Mastercard and alternative settlement rails remain a structural risk — any material regulatory shift could pressure fees and market share. Is Europe ready to reduce its reliance on Visa and Mastercard?
- Negative Sentiment: Competition from faster-growing fintechs like Affirm is raising questions about Visa’s relative upside; analyst pieces highlight stronger GMV/EPS trajectories at some challengers, increasing investor scrutiny of growth vs. valuation. Visa vs. Affirm: Which Payments Stock Wins the Upside Race?
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory moves like potential bans on card surcharges (e.g., New Zealand discussions) may compress merchant economics and could indirectly pressure networks if interchange dynamics or volumes shift. New Zealand retailers warn of price rises if card surcharges are outlawed
Visa Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of V stock opened at $313.02 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $568.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.
About Visa
Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.
Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Read this or regret it forever
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.