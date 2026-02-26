Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.220-6.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.8 billion-$13.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.5 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.260-1.300 EPS.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 592.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.17.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,327.51. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $931,454.19. This trade represents a 6.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: FIS reported Q4 results that showed revenue growth and reiterated a growth-focused outlook (management highlighted AI and banking-software investment and projected strong revenue growth for 2026), which underpins the company’s medium-term story. Article Title

FIS reported Q4 results that showed revenue growth and reiterated a growth-focused outlook (management highlighted AI and banking-software investment and projected strong revenue growth for 2026), which underpins the company’s medium-term story. Positive Sentiment: Certain analysts reaffirmed positive ratings after the quarter (e.g., William Blair reiterated a Buy), signaling that some investors and analysts still back FIS’s turnaround and AI-driven revenue potential. Article Title

Certain analysts reaffirmed positive ratings after the quarter (e.g., William Blair reiterated a Buy), signaling that some investors and analysts still back FIS’s turnaround and AI-driven revenue potential. Neutral Sentiment: Operational details were mixed: EPS missed estimates by $0.01 ($1.68 vs. $1.69) while revenue beat consensus, and commentary emphasized higher expenses tied to growth investments — investors must weigh near-term margin pressure against longer-term revenue guidance. Article Title

Operational details were mixed: EPS missed estimates by $0.01 ($1.68 vs. $1.69) while revenue beat consensus, and commentary emphasized higher expenses tied to growth investments — investors must weigh near-term margin pressure against longer-term revenue guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in February (down ~21.7% month-over-month to ~12.5M shares), which reduces one source of downside pressure but also means less potential short-covering-driven rallies ahead. (Source: short-interest report)

Short interest fell sharply in February (down ~21.7% month-over-month to ~12.5M shares), which reduces one source of downside pressure but also means less potential short-covering-driven rallies ahead. (Source: short-interest report) Negative Sentiment: Multiple brokerages cut price targets over the last 24–48 hours (examples: Citigroup to $53, Susquehanna to $55, Wolfe to $70, Keefe to $72, UBS to $73, TD Cowen to $78). Several cuts came despite retaining Buy/Outperform ratings, signaling reduced near-term expectations and likely contributing to selling pressure. Article Title Article Title

Multiple brokerages cut price targets over the last 24–48 hours (examples: Citigroup to $53, Susquehanna to $55, Wolfe to $70, Keefe to $72, UBS to $73, TD Cowen to $78). Several cuts came despite retaining Buy/Outperform ratings, signaling reduced near-term expectations and likely contributing to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage moved to Neutral or lowered upside expectations (Citigroup and Susquehanna trimmed targets and kept Neutral), increasing uncertainty for near-term performance. Article Title

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,113,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,264,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,090 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 585.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,365,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,969,000 after buying an additional 2,852,118 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $114,799,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $110,589,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

