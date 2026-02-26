Rosenblatt Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Price

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $560.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $449.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $472.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nolet Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $3,294,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

