Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,290 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $19,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NU by 1.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 513,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 18.5% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NU by 1,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 81,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NU by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,368,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NU by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings raised NU from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised NU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.