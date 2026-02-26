Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.760-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.0 million-$650.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.3 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOAR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Loar from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Loar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Loar in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Loar Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:LOAR opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.92. Loar has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $99.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 101.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Loar had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $131.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Loar will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Loar during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loar by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Loar by 347.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Featured Articles

