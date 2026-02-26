Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $61.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.20 million.

Park Dental Partners Stock Up 4.4%

PARK stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. Park Dental Partners has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PARK shares. Wall Street Zen raised Park Dental Partners to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Park Dental Partners to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Park Dental Partners in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Park Dental Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Dental Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Dental Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,478,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Dental Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Park Dental Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Park Dental Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000.

Park Dental Partners Company Profile

Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ: PARK) is a dental support organization that provides business and administrative services to affiliated dental practices. The company focuses on enabling dental clinicians to concentrate on patient care by delivering centralized non-clinical functions that support day-to-day operations and practice growth.

Services typically offered by Park Dental Partners include practice management, billing and revenue cycle management, procurement and supply-chain support, information technology, human resources, marketing and patient acquisition, and regulatory and compliance assistance.

