WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW) Short Interest Down 64.6% in February

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,646 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the January 29th total of 86,450 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,033 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 52.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 58.9% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA QGRW opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.23. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $60.76.
About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund
The Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (QGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 100 large-cap growth companies in the US that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QGRW was launched on Dec 15, 2022 and is managed by WisdomTree.
