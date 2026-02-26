Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires 2,365 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $39,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,431.2% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,233,000 after purchasing an additional 223,383 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $234,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 386,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $264.58 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $271.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.