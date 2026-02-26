Contrasting Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) & Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) and Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of Marine Products shares are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of Massimo Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.2% of Marine Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Massimo Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Massimo Group and Marine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Massimo Group -1.17% -3.96% -1.72% Marine Products 4.66% 9.81% 6.96%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Massimo Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Marine Products 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

This is a summary of recent ratings for Massimo Group and Marine Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Massimo Group has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marine Products has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Massimo Group and Marine Products”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Massimo Group $111.21 million 0.38 $1.76 million ($0.02) -51.00 Marine Products $244.42 million 1.11 $11.38 million $0.32 24.33

Marine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Massimo Group. Massimo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marine Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marine Products beats Massimo Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Massimo Group

(Get Free Report)

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

About Marine Products

(Get Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. It also provides center and dual consoles, and Cayman Bay Boats under the Robalo brand name. The company sells its products to a network of domestic and international independent authorized dealers. Marine Products Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Marine Products Corporation operates as a subsidiary of LOR, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Massimo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Massimo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.