LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $112.65 and last traded at $105.6410, with a volume of 191905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.38.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 22.14%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-3.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Key Headlines Impacting LeMaitre Vascular

Coverage/analysis pieces (e.g., Benzinga) summarize expectations and may influence short-term flows but add no new company facts. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and yield context: LMAT trades at a relatively rich P/E (~46) and a modest dividend yield (~1.1%), which could limit upside if growth slows or guidance is trimmed in future quarters.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting LeMaitre Vascular this week:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company’s offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre’s product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

