Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Mosaic Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of MOS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Mosaic has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $38.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 22.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Mosaic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 632.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,447,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,348,000 after buying an additional 7,294,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,840,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,969 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter worth $72,380,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,730,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,407,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,979,000 after purchasing an additional 830,985 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

